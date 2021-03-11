Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.08 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 188.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.