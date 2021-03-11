Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after buying an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $20,466,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,081,000 after buying an additional 243,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $7,194,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

