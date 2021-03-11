Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

