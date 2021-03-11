Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.16 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $160.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

