Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 343.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $185.52 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $187.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average is $155.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

