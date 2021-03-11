Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.19 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

