Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.25 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $249.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.79. The firm has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

