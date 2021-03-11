Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

