Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 219.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,876,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,386,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,616,000 after buying an additional 204,152 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

FAF opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $64.82.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

