Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

