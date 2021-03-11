Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

