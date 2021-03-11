Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -300.67 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $5,650,800. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

