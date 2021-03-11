Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

