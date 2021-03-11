Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.18 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -303.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,345. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.