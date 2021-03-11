Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.18 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

