Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,537,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,177,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after buying an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,920,000 after buying an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.