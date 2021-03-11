Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,166,820. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

