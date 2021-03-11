Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Churchill Capital Corp IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCIV stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

