Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.33 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $91,696,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Electric Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,052,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,602,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

