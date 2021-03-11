Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $97.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

