Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.13% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

