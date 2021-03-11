Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after buying an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

