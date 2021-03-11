Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

CMI stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $273.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

