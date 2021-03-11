Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

