Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 685,198 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $51.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

