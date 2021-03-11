Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after buying an additional 294,790 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $13,299,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $416,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -303.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.