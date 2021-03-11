Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth about $190,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATH opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

