Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after buying an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 239,689 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 170,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

