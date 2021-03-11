Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Celanese stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.