Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $18,360,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

