Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $283.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.87.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

