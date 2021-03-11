Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 500,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HA stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

