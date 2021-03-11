Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 15,198 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First American Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after purchasing an additional 610,988 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,397,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,152 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.