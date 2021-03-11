Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

