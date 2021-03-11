Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

