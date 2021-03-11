Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

