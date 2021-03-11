Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,670 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ball by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ball by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 324,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.