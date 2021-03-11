Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 49,547 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

