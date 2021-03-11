Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,238 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $176.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average is $208.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

