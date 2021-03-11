Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,756 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $5,650,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.67 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.06.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

