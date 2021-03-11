Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLI opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

