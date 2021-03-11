Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Overstock.com worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,013 shares of company stock worth $7,606,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 294.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.