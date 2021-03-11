Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $311.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

