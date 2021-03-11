Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,663 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,345,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,303,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,122,000 after buying an additional 1,003,178 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

