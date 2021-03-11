Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 14,257 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.