Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,936 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.65.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS stock opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $103.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

