Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 5,098 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

TER opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

