Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 5,416 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

