Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 6,871 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.24, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167 over the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.