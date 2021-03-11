Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.18 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $273.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

